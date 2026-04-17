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NHL 26 Predicts A Woeful Stanley Cup Playoff Result For The Los Angeles Kings

Andre Leal
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EA Sports NHL 26 provided the results of its annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation, and it doesn't look pretty for the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

With the entire Stanley Cup playoffs bracket set, everyone is making their picks and predictions as to how the post-season will play out. EA Sports' NHL 26 completed their own version of a prediction with its yearly playoff simulation.

The end result was not a pretty one for the Los Angeles Kings, and fans will hope for anything other than what NHL 26 thinks will happen.

Confirmed on Thursday night, the Kings are facing the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche have been a juggernaut all season long and even took home the Presidents' Trophy as the league's best regular-season team.

Colorado's performance this season was certainly not lost in this NHL 26 simulation.

In the first round of the playoffs, the video game predicted the Kings to get swept by the Avalanche in a 4-0 series defeat.

It may not be completely unrealistic for Colorado to sweep Los Angeles, considering the Avs finished the season with 31 more points than the Kings and are 19 positions apart in the NHL standings.

Although for the Kings not to pick up a single win in the post-season seems harsh, even if they are one of the least impressive teams to make the playoffs in some time.

The Los Angeles Kings clinched a playoff berth, but are currently in line to face the NHL's best team, the Colorado Avalanche. How can the Kings match up against the Presidents' Trophy winners?
thehockeynews.comHow Do The Los Angeles Kings Match Up Against The Colorado Avalanche?The Los Angeles Kings clinched a playoff berth, but are currently in line to face the NHL's best team, the Colorado Avalanche. How can the Kings match up against the Presidents' Trophy winners?

However, it's worth mentioning that Colorado has had a couple of first-round series in the last five campaigns where they swept their opponent as the top seed of their division.

It happened in the 2022 playoffs when the Avs swept the Nashville Predators, and in the 2021 playoffs when the St. Louis Blues were the victim of Colorado's dominance.

Whether it's looking back at history, the course of this past regular season, or the simulation of NHL 26, it's clear that the Kings are the biggest underdog in this year's playoff campaign.

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Los Angeles KingsColorado AvalancheNHLStanley Cup Playoffs
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