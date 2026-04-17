NHL 26 Predicts A Woeful Stanley Cup Playoff Result For The Los Angeles Kings

Whether it's looking back at history, the course of this past regular season, or the simulation of NHL 26, it's clear that the Kings are the biggest underdog in this year's playoff campaign.
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