    Minnesota Wild Preseason Game 1 Projected Lines

    Sep 21, 2025, 21:00
    Updated at: Sep 21, 2025, 21:00

    The Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) is set to play its first preseason game of the year against the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) on the road today in Winnipeg for a 4:00 start.

    Here are tonight's lines for the game.

    Wild Projected Lineup

    Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Tyler Pitlick - Ben Jones - Brett Leason

    Adam Benak - Caedan Bankier - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

    Carter Klippenstein - Hunter Haight - Lirim Amidovski

    Defense:

    Carson Lambos - Zach Bogosian

    Jack Johnson - David Jiricek

    Matt Kiersted - David Spacek

    Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

    Scratched: Ryan Sandelin, Kyle Masters, Chase Wutzke

    Jets Projected Lineup

    Phillip Di Giuseppe - Brayden Yager - Brad Lambert

    Cole Koepke Morgan Barron - Walker Duehr

    David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Nikita Chibrikov

    Kevin He - Danny Zhilkin - Samuel Fagemo

    Defense:

    Logan Stanley - Collin Miller

    Hayden Fleury - Elias Salomonsson

    Izak Phillips - Tyrel Bauer

    Starting Goaltender: Thomas Milic

    Scratched: Owen Martin, Dylan Anhorn

