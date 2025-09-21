Minnesota Wild Preseason Game 1 Projected Lines

The Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) is set to play its first preseason game of the year against the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) on the road today in Winnipeg for a 4:00 start.

Here are tonight's lines for the game.

Wild Projected Lineup

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Tyler Pitlick - Ben Jones - Brett Leason

Adam Benak - Caedan Bankier - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Carter Klippenstein - Hunter Haight - Lirim Amidovski

Defense:

Carson Lambos - Zach Bogosian

Jack Johnson - David Jiricek

Matt Kiersted - David Spacek

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ryan Sandelin, Kyle Masters, Chase Wutzke

Jets Projected Lineup

Phillip Di Giuseppe - Brayden Yager - Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke Morgan Barron - Walker Duehr

David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Nikita Chibrikov

Kevin He - Danny Zhilkin - Samuel Fagemo

Defense:

Logan Stanley - Collin Miller

Hayden Fleury - Elias Salomonsson

Izak Phillips - Tyrel Bauer

Starting Goaltender: Thomas Milic

Scratched: Owen Martin, Dylan Anhorn

