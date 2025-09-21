Minnesota Wild Preseason Game 1 Projected Lines

The Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) is set to play its first preseason game of the year against the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) on the road today in Winnipeg for a 4:00 start.
Here are tonight's lines for the game.
Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza
Tyler Pitlick - Ben Jones - Brett Leason
Adam Benak - Caedan Bankier - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Carter Klippenstein - Hunter Haight - Lirim Amidovski
Defense:
Carson Lambos - Zach Bogosian
Jack Johnson - David Jiricek
Matt Kiersted - David Spacek
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Ryan Sandelin, Kyle Masters, Chase Wutzke
Phillip Di Giuseppe - Brayden Yager - Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke Morgan Barron - Walker Duehr
David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Nikita Chibrikov
Kevin He - Danny Zhilkin - Samuel Fagemo
Defense:
Logan Stanley - Collin Miller
Hayden Fleury - Elias Salomonsson
Izak Phillips - Tyrel Bauer
Starting Goaltender: Thomas Milic
Scratched: Owen Martin, Dylan Anhorn
