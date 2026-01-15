Logo
Minnesota Wild
(1-15-26) Wild Vs Jets: Line Combinations

See how Minnesota reshapes its forwards and defense against a surging Winnipeg, featuring key stars and injured absences.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (26-12-9) is set to host the Winnipeg Jets (18-22-5) tonight before going back on the road.

A few changes will be made for tonights game.

Minnesota is 0-4-1 in its last five home games against the Jets. Winnipeg has won three-straight games after losing 11 in a row.

Here are tonight's line combinations.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt - David Spacek

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Carson Lambos, Vinnie Hinostroza.

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Jets Projected Lines

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti - Jonathan Toews - Gabe Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke - Morgan Barron - Tanner Pearson

Defense:

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (lower body), Neal Pionk (undisclosed).

Quinn Hughes shattered Wild records from day one. This defenseman is rewriting franchise history with an unprecedented, explosive start.

