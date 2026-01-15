(1-15-26) Wild Vs Jets: Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (26-12-9) is set to host the Winnipeg Jets (18-22-5) tonight before going back on the road.
A few changes will be made for tonights game.
Minnesota is 0-4-1 in its last five home games against the Jets. Winnipeg has won three-straight games after losing 11 in a row.
Here are tonight's line combinations.
Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt - David Spacek
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Carson Lambos, Vinnie Hinostroza.
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti - Jonathan Toews - Gabe Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke - Morgan Barron - Tanner Pearson
Defense:
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg - Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn
Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (lower body), Neal Pionk (undisclosed).
