(1-2-25) Wild Vs Ducks: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (24-10-7) is back in action tonight against the Anaheim Ducks (21-16-3) to continue its long road trip.

Here are tonight's lines.

Only change for tonight is the goaltender. Jesper Wallstedt the Wild's last game in San Jose so Filip Gustavsson will start tonight.

Wild Projected Lines

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Vinnie Hinostroza - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body).

Ducks Projected Lines

Cutter Gauthier - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry

Jansen Harkins - Ryan Poehling - Ross Johnston

Defense:

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore

Starting Goaltender: Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson.

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder).

