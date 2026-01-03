(1-2-25) Wild Vs Ducks: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (24-10-7) is back in action tonight against the Anaheim Ducks (21-16-3) to continue its long road trip.
Here are tonight's lines.
Only change for tonight is the goaltender. Jesper Wallstedt the Wild's last game in San Jose so Filip Gustavsson will start tonight.
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello
Vinnie Hinostroza - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body).
Cutter Gauthier - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry
Jansen Harkins - Ryan Poehling - Ross Johnston
Defense:
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore
Starting Goaltender: Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson.
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder).
