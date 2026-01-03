(1-3-26) Wild Reveal Starting Goaltender Against Los Angeles

After the Minnesota Wild's (25-10-7) win over the Anaheim Ducks (21-17-3) on Friday, Minnesota is back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (16-14-9).

It is the first of two games against the Kings in California.

Here is tonight's projected goaltending matchup.

After Filip Gustavsson slammed the door on Friday, Jesper Wallstedt will start tonight for Minnesota.

Wallstedt, 23, will make his first start in net tonight since being named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster. He is 11-2-3 on the year for the Wild with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. He has four shutouts as well.

The young net minder leads the league in both save percentage and shutouts.

He has played against the Kings in his career. It was earlier this season when Wallstedt stopped 31-of-34 shots faced and all four shootout attempts in the Wild's shootout win. That was the debut of the celebration.

Wallstedt is 1-0-0 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in his lone start vs. Los Angeles in his career.

'All The People That Have Doubted Me, This Felt Really Good': Jesper Wallstedt Opens The Season Proving Haters Wrong

<b>ST. PAUL, Minn -</b> It has been one heck of a journey for goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. It is just one game, but there is no doubt Wallstedt is riding high after the win on Monday.

Other than being third in the NHL in goals-against average, Wallstedt is 5-1-2 with a 1.99 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts on the road this season.

Former Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper is expected to start tonight. He is 5-7-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average, a .904 SV% and one shutout in 15 starts against Minnesota.

The Canadian Olympian is 10-7-6 on the year with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with two shutouts.

We will see if he gets the start tonight. Kuemper's Kings are 2-7-2 in their last ten games and have lost two straight.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

3 Wild Players Named To Team USA Olympic Roster

Three Minnesota Wild stars, including breakout scorer Matt Boldy and defensive stalwarts, will proudly represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympics.

- Wild Goaltending Duo Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.