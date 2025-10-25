(10-25-25) Wild Reveal Starting Goaltender Vs Utah

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-4-1) is back in action tonight to host the Utah Mammoth (6-2-0) to kick off a six game homestand.

The Wild revealed their starting goaltender tonight along with the Mammoth.

Filip Gustavsson will start in goal for Minnesota. He is 2-4-0 on the year with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in six games.

In two career starts against Utah, Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 3.88 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage. He has allowed eight goals on 54 shots.

Karel Vejmelka will start in goal for Utah. He is 5-1-0 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage in six games.

In 11 career games against Minnesota, Vejmelka is 6-3-1 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He has one shutout as well.

Utah has won its last five games and is 2-2-0 on the road this year. The Wild have dropped four of their last five games and are 1-1-0 at home.

