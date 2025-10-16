Minnesota Wild Recall Forward Ben Jones From Iowa

Before its game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild recalled forward Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild and sent forward Hunter Haight down.

Jones, 26, has two assists in two games for the Iowa Wild this year. He is in his second season with the Wild and was just named Iowa Wild captain.

In 26 NHL games last year, he recorded zero points, 51 hits and 11 blocked shots. In 49 games for the Iowa Wild last year, Jones recorded 13 goals, 23 assists and 36 points.

The 6-foot forward can play center and did a lot last year for Minnesota. He was recalled for a five-game roadtrip so Haight, who was scratched, could be sent down and play in the AHL.

'All The People That Have Doubted Me, This Felt Really Good': Jesper Wallstedt Opens The Season Proving Haters Wrong

<b>ST. PAUL, Minn -</b> It has been one heck of a journey for goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. It is just one game, but there is no doubt Wallstedt is riding high after the win on Monday.

