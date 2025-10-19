Wild's Zach Bogosian Out Day-To-Day With Lower-Body Injury

The Minnesota Wild made a roster move before its game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Defenseman David Jiricek was recalled from Iowa.

Jiricek, 22, made the team out of camp. He played in the first game of the year then was a healthy scratch for the next two. Minnesota sent him down for playing time but Zach Bogosian got hurt in the first game after the roster move.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman played in one game for Iowa and got called back up before the game against the Flyers. Jiricek played 13:25 and looked good against Philadelphia. He even got some penalty kill shifts.

"I thought David came in and played pretty solid for us," Wild head coach John Hynes said.

Bogosian, 35, blocked a shot in the Washington Capitals game and did not return. Hynes said that the veteran defenseman will be out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The Wild are still without Mats Zuccarello (lower-body) and Nico Sturm (back).

