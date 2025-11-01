(11-1-25) Wild Vs Canucks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-6-3) host the Vancouver Canucks (6-6-0) tonight for a 6:00 game. The Wild have lost their last five games and are 0-3-2 in that span.

The Wild aren't expected to make many changes to their lines tonight. Filip Gustavsson will start in net for the third consecutive game.

Wild forward Danila Yurov will come out of the lineup for Ben Jones who has zero points in 31 career NHL games. Head coach John Hynes said this is a little reset for the rookie forward. He said that Yurov agreed.

Kiefer Sherwood, who set an NHL record for most hits in a single season last year, currently is tied for the lead league in goals with nine. He has zero assists in 12 games but the Wild will have to shut him down tonight.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dameon Hunt, Danila Yurov

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

Canucks Projected Lines

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Evander Kane - Lukas Reichel - Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor - Aatu Raty - Mackenzie MacEachern

Arshdeep Bains - Max Sasson - Linus Karlsson

Defense:

Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson - Tom Willander

P.O Joseph - Tyler Myers

Starting Goaltender: Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev.

Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower-body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper-body), Teddy Blueger (lower-body), Nils Hoglander (lower-body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

