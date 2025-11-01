(11-1-25) Wild Vs Canucks: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-6-3) host the Vancouver Canucks (6-6-0) tonight for a 6:00 game. Here is tonight's goaltending matchup.
Filip Gustavsson will make his third consecutive start tonight for the Wild. He is 2-6-1 on the season with a 3.37 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in nine games.
Gustavsson, 27, went 2-1-0 last year against the Canucks with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in three starts.
In his career against the Canucks, Gustavsson is 5-3-1 with a 2.49 goal-against average and a .908 save percentage in nine starts.
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks tonight. He has been back to his former elite self this season. Demo is 4-3-0 on the year with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in seven games.
Demko did not play against the Wild last year but is 0-3-2 in his career against Minnesota with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in five career starts.
