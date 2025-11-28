(11-28-25) Wild Vs Avalanche: Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (13-7-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (17-1-5) for a 2:30 matinee on this Black Friday. The Wild are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games and 8-1-1 in their last ten. The Avalanche are 10-0-0 in their last ten.

These are the two hottest teams in the league in the month of November. The Wild and Avalanche lead the NHL in points with 21 in the month of November.

Here are today's lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Liam Ohgren - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Marco Rossi (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko (lower-body).

Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Ross Colton - Brock Nelson - Gabriel Landeskog

Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan - Zakhar Bardakov - Joel Kiviranta

Defense:

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Josh Manson - Brent Burns

Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski

Starting Goaltender: Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov.

Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower-body), Logan O’Connor (lower-body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower-body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Alex Stalock as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'I Would Anticipate That Moving Forward': Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson, Wallstedt

Emerging rookie brilliance forces the Wild's hand, creating a dynamic tandem that will share net duties going forward.

- Marcus Foligno Placed On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week.

- Vinnie Hinostroza Out 4-To-6 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury.

- Wild's Rookie Center Gets First Huge Opportunity: First-Line Center.

- The Wild’s Wall: How Defense, Grit and Buy-In Turned Minnesota Into A November Powerhouse.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.