Forward Marcus Foligno Placed On Injured Reserve, Joins Three Other Wild Forwards On IR

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (13-7-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (17-1-5) for a 2:30 matinee on this Black Friday.

Before the game, the Wild announced they have placed forward Marcus Foligno on the Injured Reserve. Foligno got injured in the Wild's last game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) as a replacement for Foligno.

The Wild already have had forward Hunter Haight as a healthy scratch the last few games. We will find out in warmups if Aube-Kubel will play against his former team, the team he won the Stanley Cup with in 2022, or if Haight draws in.

Foligno, 34, has two assists and 77 hits in 23 games this year for the Wild. He ranks ninth in the NHL in hits and second behind Yakov Trenin, who leads the NHL, for Wild hits leaders this year.

The veteran forward now joins Marco Rossi, Vinnie Hinostroza and Vladimir Tarasenko as Wild forwards who are on the IR.

