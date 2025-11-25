Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza Out 4-to-6 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild placed forward Vinnie Hinostroza on the injured reserve on Monday and announced he would be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Hinostroza, 31, has two goals and five points in 22 games this year. He has been playing top nine minutes all season for the Wild left the Pittsburgh Penguins game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

The Wild returned home after Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets to practice before leaving for Chicago for a game on Wednesday.

Wild head coach John Hynes said on Tuesday that Hinostroza will miss four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury.

