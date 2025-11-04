(11-4-25) Wild Vs Predators: Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (4-6-3) host the Nashville Predators (5-6-3) to wrap up this six game home stand. Here is tonight's goaltending matchup.

Filip Gustavsson will make his fourth consecutive start tonight for the Wild. He is 3-6-1 on the season with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in ten games.

Gustavsson, 27, went 2-0-0 last year against the Predators with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in two starts.

In his career against the Predators, Gustavsson is 4-2-1 with a 3.13 goal-against average and a .899 save percentage in nine starts.

Justus Annunen is expected to start against the Wild tonight after Juuse Saros and the Predators lost in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks last night.

Annunen, 25, has played in two games this year and lost both starts. He is 0-2-0 with a 4.09 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage.

Last season he started one game against the Wild and let up five goals on 38 shots in the loss. In his career against the Wild, Annunen is 1-1-0 with a 3.62 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

