(11-6-25) Wild Vs Hurricanes: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (5-6-3) is on the road tonight to face the Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-0) for the first half of a back-to-back.
Only one change for the Wild tonight. Daemon Hunt will make his season debut on the third defense pair with Zeev Buium.
It will be interesting to see how the Wild use that pair considering it is on the road, so last line change, and Hunt is playing on his offside. David Jiricek will come out of the lineup. He has zero points in ten games and is a minus-3.
Hunt, 23, has not played in an NHL game since Oct. 15, 2024.
Minnesota will keep its fourth line intact again. That means Danila Yurov will sit for the third consecutive game as a healthy scratch. The trio of Ben Jones, Yakov Trenin and Tyler Pitlick have played three games together on a line. The Wild are 3-0-0 in those three games.
Funny enough Yurov played in one of the two games. He was the third line center in New York and scored his first NHL goal in that game. He has been scratched in the last two games and the Wild won both.
Yurov being scratched for three consecutive game will be something to keep an eye on. Mats Zuccarello is probable to return for Saturday's game.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Danila Yurov, David Jiricek.
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau
Defense:
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom
Starting Goaltender: Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Charles Alexis Legault.
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower-body), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper-body, William Carrier (lower-body, Eric Robinson (upper-body).
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Alex Stalock as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
