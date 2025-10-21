Wild Youngster Scores First Career NHL Goal Against New York

In his fifth NHL game, the Wild youngster got his first NHL point and goal in a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Monday.

With the Wild's top center Marco Rossi injured, Danila Yurov got a chance to play in a bit of an elevated role. More than he was used to. He made no mistake and scored the go ahead goal and eventual game-winner, in the third period.

It helped snap the Wild's three-game losing streak and get them back in the win column before one last road game on this five-game road trip.

“I want them to see my first goal here,” Yurov said about his family watching. Were they watching at home? “I hope so,” Yurov said with a grin.

Jumping to the NHL after playing in the KHL is not easy. Luckily Yurov has a few teammates who have done that. Not only have they done that but they have had tremendous success at both levels.

Kirill Kaprizov and Vladimir Tarasenko continue to be mentors for Yurov.

“He’ll feel more comfortable now,” Kaprizov said. “Especially now he’s scored a big goal for us. It was a lot for the team and for him. He’s just more confident every day, and we try to help him.”

Tarasenko added: “When you come here, you kind of focus on playing simple, try not to mess it up. As soon as he gains some confidence, he’ll be good.”

Yurov, 21, has played great defensively but sometimes with young players they are hesitant to push for offense because they don't want to make a mistake.

Scoring your first NHL goal at Madison Square Garden to win it for your team will give you a ton of confidence. Which is key for Yurov especially if Rossi is out for a bit longer.

