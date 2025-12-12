(12-11-25) Wild Vs Stars: Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). Minnesota is set to play four-straight games at home and seven of the next eight at home.
Minnesota will turn back to Filip Gustavsson tonight as the Stars go with Minnesota native Jake Oettinger in goal.
Here are tonight's line combinations for both teams.
Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Liam Ohgren - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin
Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt - Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted.
Injured: Jake Middleton (upper-body), Marco Rossi (lower-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).
Sam Steel - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Jamie Benn
Oskar Back - Justin Hryckowian - Mavrik Bourque
Matt Duchene - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell
Defense:
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco - Vladislav Kolyachonok
Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Adam Erne (lower-body), lya Lybushkin (undisclosed), Lian Bichsel (lower-body), Tyler Seguin (lower-body).
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
