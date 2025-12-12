(12-11-25) Wild Vs Stars: Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). Minnesota is set to play four-straight games at home and seven of the next eight at home.

Minnesota will turn back to Filip Gustavsson tonight as the Stars go with Minnesota native Jake Oettinger in goal.

Here are tonight's line combinations for both teams.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Liam Ohgren - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt - Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted.

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper-body), Marco Rossi (lower-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

Stars Projected Lines

Sam Steel - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Jamie Benn

Oskar Back - Justin Hryckowian - Mavrik Bourque

Matt Duchene - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

Defense:

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco - Vladislav Kolyachonok

Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Adam Erne (lower-body), lya Lybushkin (undisclosed), Lian Bichsel (lower-body), Tyler Seguin (lower-body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

