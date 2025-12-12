    • Powered by Roundtable

    (12-11-25) Wild Vs Stars: Line Combinations

    Dec 12, 2025, 00:09
    Updated at: Dec 12, 2025, 01:10

    See who's skating where! Dive into tonight's exact starting lineups and defensive pairings as the Wild clash with the Stars.

    ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). Minnesota is set to play four-straight games at home and seven of the next eight at home.

    Minnesota will turn back to Filip Gustavsson tonight as the Stars go with Minnesota native Jake Oettinger in goal.

    Here are tonight's line combinations for both teams.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Liam Ohgren - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

    Ben Jones - Nico Sturm  - Tyler Pitlick

    Defense:

    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

    Daemon Hunt - Jared Spurgeon

    Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted.

    Injured: Jake Middleton (upper-body), Marco Rossi (lower-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

    Stars Projected Lines

    Sam Steel - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen

    Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Jamie Benn

    Oskar Back - Justin Hryckowian - Mavrik Bourque

    Matt Duchene - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

    Defense:

    Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

    Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic

    Kyle Capobianco - Vladislav Kolyachonok

    Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

    Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Nils Lundkvist

    Injured: Adam Erne (lower-body)lya Lybushkin (undisclosed), Lian Bichsel (lower-body), Tyler Seguin (lower-body).

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

