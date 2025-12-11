(12-11-25) Wild Vs Stars: Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). The Wild were on the ice on Thursday morning for a skate.

Wild head coach John Hynes said that the Wild will break up the goalie rotation tonight.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate that Filip Gustavsson will start tonight.

Jesper Wallstedt has started once against the Stars in his career and he allowed seven goals. So that might have played a factor in the decision.

Gustavsson, 27, is 8-8-3 on the season with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 19 starts.

He started the Wild's game against the Stars earlier in the year and stopped 20-of-23 shots faced in the 5-2 loss.

He has had some great numbers against the Stars in his career. Gustavsson is 5-4-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in nine career starts.

Jake Oettinger will start for the Stars tonight. He is 14-4-2 on the season with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with two shutouts in 20 starts.

The Minnesota native saved 39-of-41 shots faced to earn the victory for Dallas against the Wild earlier in the year.

Oettinger, 26, is 8-0-3 with a 2.19 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games against the Wild in his career.

