(12-14-25) Wild Vs Bruins: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) is set to host the Boston Bruins (19-13-0) for a second of a back-to-back.

Tonight marks the Wild debut for newly acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes. It is also the first game back in Minnesota for the former Wild center Marat Khusnutdinov.

Some injury updates. Jonas Brodin will miss his second-straight game tonight with an upper-body injury. Marcus Foligno will miss his ninth, Vinnie Hinostroza's 11th, Jake Middleton's third and Mats Zuccarello's third.

Foligno has started skating on his own which is a good sign. No one else has.

The Wild are coming off a win and are 3-2-0 in their last five and 7-2-1 in their last ten. Minnesota has won two straight at home and is 10-3-4 on the year at home.

Boston has won two straight on the road and is 8-8-0 overall. The Bruins are 4-1-0 in their last five games and 7-3-0 in their last ten.

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against the Bruins last year. Filip Gustavsson pitched a shutout in the Wild's win and Jeremy Swayman pitched a shutout in the Bruins win.

(12-14-25) Wild Vs Bruins: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Gustavsson faces Swayman again, both goalies boasting impressive history against the opposing team. Who will steal the crease tonight?

The Wild are 19-10-5 all-time against the Bruins and 9-5-3 at home against Boston. Marcus Johansson, the former Bruins forward, leads the Wild in points against Boston with 21 in 34 career games.

Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in two career starts against Boston. Swayman is 1-3-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage in four career starts against the Wild.

Here are tonight's projected lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Ryan Hartman - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Zach Bogosian - Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted.

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper-body), Jonas Brodin (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

Bruins Projected Lines

Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Pavel Zacha - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov - Casey Mittelstadt - Jeffrey Viel

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense:

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei - Victor Soderstrom

Starting Goaltender: Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont.

Injured: Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), onathan Aspirot (upper-body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower-body), Michael Callahan (lower-body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower-body).



How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Alex Stalock as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

