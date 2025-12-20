(12-20-25) Wild Vs Oilers: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (21-9-5) is back in action today against the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) for a day game.

Here are tonight's starting goaltenders.

Despite picking up a 33-save shutout against the Oilers earlier this year, the Wild will turn back to Filip Gustavsson tonight. Wallstedt is coming off a great start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

But it will be Gustavsson in net today against Edmonton.

Gustavsson, 27, is 11-8-3 on the season with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 22 games.

He has been on a heater recently. In nine starts since Nov. 16, Gustavsson is 7-1-1 with a 1.64 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and two shutouts.

Wallstedt started the game against the Oilers earlier this year and Gustavsson doesn't have the best numbers against them in his career. But with a back-to-back, Wallstedt will face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Gustavsson is 2-2-0 with a 4.41 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage in four career starts against Edmonton.

Edmonton made a goalie trade recently and picked up Tristan Jarry. They traded Stuart Skinner in the deal. Skinner started the last game against the Wild this year with Calvin Pickard as the backup.

Jarry, 30, has made three starts for the Oilers since the trade but has now been placed on the Injured Reserve (IR). Connor Ingram was recalled in a corresponding move.

It is expected that Pickard will start. He doesn't have the best numbers this year. He is 3-4-2 with a 3.91 goals-against average and a .858 save percentage.

Pickard went 2-0-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in two starts against the Wild last year. He is 4-4-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout in seven starts and eight games against Minnesota in his career.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.