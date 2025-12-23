(12-23-25) Wild Vs Predators: Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (22-10-5) is back in action tonight to host the Nashville Predators (15-16-4) for one last game before Christmas break.

The Wild will continue the goaltending rotation tonight. After Jesper Wallstedt started in Minnesota's last game, Filip Gustavsson will get the nod tonight.

Here are tonight's projected lines.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian is back in the lineup tonight. Forward Ben Jones has been sent down as a corresponding roster move. David Jiricek will come out of the lineup.

Wild Projected Lines

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body).

Predators Projected Lines

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting - Erik Haula - Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer - Michael McCarron - Cole Smith

Defense:

Roman Josi - Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei - Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague - Nick Blankenburg

Starting Goaltender: Juuse Saros

Scratched: None.

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower-body), Justin Barron (lower-body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper-body).



How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

(12-23-25) Wild Vs Predators: Goaltending Matchup

Gustavsson's recent hot streak clashes with Saros' seasoned Predators dominance. Who will steal the Christmas curtain-raiser?

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.