(12-29-25) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (23-10-6) is back in action tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) to continue its long road trip.

Here are tonights starting goaltenders.

Minnesota will turn back to Filip Gustavsson tonight and continue the goalie rotation. The Wild did a goalie rotation for 14 games and then Gustavsson started two straight. Since his shutout win over Washington, the Wild have continued the rotation in the last six games.

Tonight will be the seventh.

Gustavsson, 27, is 12-8-4 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 24 games. He is 5-0-1 in his last six starts with a 1.67 goals-against average, a .936 save percentage and one shutout.

In 11 starts since Nov. 16, Gustavsson is 8-1-2 with 1.79 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and has two shutouts.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender started in the Wild's win over Vegas earlier this year and stopped 23-of-25 in the win. He has played in eight games against the Golden Knights in his career and has started seven of them.

In those eight games, Gustavsson is 2-3-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

It will be Gustavsson and the Wild's first game back in T-Mobile Arena since they got eliminated from the 2024-25 playoffs in six games. He went 2-3-0 in that series with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Carter Hart will start tonight for the Golden Knights. He is 4-1-3 on the year with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in eight games.

He has not played in a game against the Wild since March of 2023. That was 1,012 days ago. In his career against the Wild, Hart is 4-2-1 with a 3.37 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage in seven starts.

