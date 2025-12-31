(12-31-25) Wild Vs Sharks: News, Notes

The Minnesota Wild (24-10-6) is back in action today to face the San Jose Sharks (19-17-3) on the road again to continue its seven-game road trip.

Minnesota has dropped both games against the Sharks this year. One was 6-5 in overtime and the other was 2-1 in overtime. Both games were at home.

Despite losing both games this year against the Sharks, the Wild have points in nine consecutive games over San Jose. They are 7-0-2 in that span.

Wild head coach John Hynes has not confirmed who will be in net today for this 3:00 game but both goalies have played the Sharks this year.

Wallstedt let up six in a loss and Gustavsson let up two in a loss. Wallstedt is 1-0-1 in his career against the Sharks with a 3.89 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage in two starts.

Gustavsson is 2-1-2 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in five starts against the Sharks in his career.

We won't know until warmups who starts. But the Wild have been going with a goalie rotation again recently so if that is the case again, it would be Wallstedt's net.

Notes

Yakov Trenin leads the NHL with 197 hits, the highest total in franchise history through a season’s first 40 games and the fourth-highest total in the NHL through 40 games since the 2006-07 season.

Gustavsson is 6-0-1 with a 1.71 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout in his last seven starts.

Wallstedt is 5-1-1 with a 1.87 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts on the road this season.

He leads the NHL with a .931 save percentage and four shutouts and ranks fourth in goals-against average with a 2.16.

The Wild rank third in the NHL with 54 points, tied for the third-highest point total in franchise history through a season’s first 40 games.

Minnesota is 21-4-3 since Nov. 1, ranking second in the NHL in wins and points (45).

San Jose is 6-4-0 in its last ten games and is on a two-game winning streak.

Colin Graf, whom ended Brock Faber's colligate career in Overtime of the National Championship game, has five goals in his last five games.

Macklin Celebrini, who was just named to Team Canada's roster for the Olympics, has nine points in his last five games and has one goal and four assists against the Wild in two games this year. He is third in the NHL in points with 60 in 39 games.

