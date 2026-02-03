Logo
(2-2-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Line Combinations

Kaprizov leads the Wild as they unveil new combinations against Montreal. See who's skating where tonight!

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (32-14-10) is back in action tonight against the Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7).

The Wild made a few roster moves on Monday morning before their game but are ready to go.

Here are tonights lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Vinnie Hinostroza - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek.

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (sick), Jepser Wallstedt (sick).

Canadiens Projected Lines

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov

Joe Veleno - Jake Evans - Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher

Defense:

Mike Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson - Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj - Alexandre Carrier

Starting Goaltender: Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble.

Injured: Alexandre Texier (lower-body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Patrik Laine (lower-body).

