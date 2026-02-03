(2-2-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Line Combinations

The Wild made a few roster moves on Monday morning before their game but are ready to go.
Here are tonights lines.
Wild Projected Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko
Vinnie Hinostroza - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek.
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (sick), Jepser Wallstedt (sick).
Canadiens Projected Lines
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Joe Veleno - Jake Evans - Zachary Bolduc
Josh Anderson - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher
Defense:
Mike Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson - Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj - Alexandre Carrier
Starting Goaltender: Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble.
Injured: Alexandre Texier (lower-body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Patrik Laine (lower-body).
