Minnesota Wild
Another Night, Another Quinn Hughes Record cover image

Another Night, Another Quinn Hughes Record

Dylan Loucks
2h
Hughes etches his name in NHL history again, tallying 25 assists faster than any defenseman before him and extending his impressive point streak.

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (31-14-10) didn’t win on volume Thursday night. They scraped out not so pretty win against the Calgary Flames (21-26-6).

But it was yet another game where Quinn Hughes set a record.

Per NHLStats, Hughes (2-25—27 in 23 GP) tied Paul Coffey (23 GP w/ PIT) and Sergei Zubov (23 GP w/ PIT) as the fastest defenseman in NHL history to record 25 assists with a franchise.

With his assist on the power play, Hughes also extended his assist streak to seven games and matched the longest run by a defenseman in franchise history, tying Jared Spurgeon (7 GP in 2021-22) and Ryan Suter (7 GP in 2013-14).

Just another night and another Hughes story.

