David Spacek Set To Make NHL Debut Against Winnipeg

David Spacek Set To Make NHL Debut Against Winnipeg

Dylan Loucks
1h
Defenseman David Spacek steps onto the NHL ice for his debut tonight as the Wild face the Jets, eager to showcase his skills.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (26-12-9) is set to host the Winnipeg Jets (18-22-5) tonight before going back on the road.

A few changes will be made for tonights game.

Defenseman Matt Kiersted was recently sent down. Young defensive prospect David Spacek was recalled by the Wild on Wednesday.

Jonas Brodin was also placed on the injured reserve (IR) and Carson Lambos was recalled on Thursday. It will be Spacek's NHL debut tonight.

Spacek, 22, had been called up before but has never played in an NHL game. He was drafted by the Wild in the 2022 Draft and has played in three seasons with the Iowa Wild.

"Very big. I am excited to get out there and enjoy my first game," Spacek said.

The youngster is expecting his Mom, Brother and Girlfriend in attendance tonight.

