How Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber Are Redefining the Wild From the Back End

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Another night and another reminder that the Wild’s offense is increasingly coming from the back end.
Since being paired together, Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber have quietly reshaped how Minnesota plays from its blue line.
The impact shows up in production, but it’s felt just as clearly in pace and particularly in how often the Wild are able to turn pressure into possession and possession into offense.
Before the Minnesota traded for Hughes, the Wild were 25th in the NHL in goals for per game and 10th in power play percentage.
After the trade, the Wild lead the NHL in goals with 96 and are second in power play percentage (29.9%).
The Wild are 15-5-5 with Hughes. He has three goals, 29 assists, 32 points and 12 power-play points in 25 games with the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov has 14 goals, 21 assists and 35 points in 25 games and is third in goals and points in the NHL.
Hughes' 29 assists are first in the NHL since Dec, 14.
For Faber, the evolution hasn’t come from forcing offense or changing his identity. It’s come from playing next to a defenseman who alters how opponents defend and how much time is available to make plays.
“It is hard not to when you play with a guy like that, right?” Faber said. “Scoring goals is fun. I love doing it. I love helping the team in that way. Like I said, playing with a guy like Quinn, it's hard not to really grow offensively.”
Faber now has seven goals, 14 assists and 21 points in 25 games with Hughes. He is tied for fourth among defensemen in goals and is tied for seventh in points.
That growth has been enabled by time which funny enough, is something Hughes consistently creates. His skating draws forecheckers out of lanes, shifts coverage, and opens space for his partner to operate without rushing decisions.
“All eyes are on him when he gets the puck,” Faber said. “So when I get it, I feel like I have so much more time. And that's just what superstars have. They have that… That's what makes this team so good with him. He just makes us all better.”
The effect is most noticeable in transition. Hughes’ ability to escape pressure and move pucks cleanly has changed how the Wild exit their zone, allowing the pairing to dictate pace rather than react to it.
“Yeah, I mean, he's a one man breakout,” Faber said. “Every time there's a forechecker on him, he's able to shimmy shake out of it and make a play. And that's so fun to play with, makes my job so easy.”
That freedom has allowed Faber to activate more naturally, joining plays with purpose rather than hesitation. According to head coach John Hynes, the most noticeable change hasn’t just been physical, it’s mental.
“I think sometimes when guys or in my experiences when guys have an opportunity to play with a unique player like Hughesy, I think you see him do certain things,” Hynes said.
Hynes pointed specifically to how quickly Faber is now processing plays in the offensive zone.
“For example, if it's in o-zone and it goes D to D, but as the pass is coming to him, he already knows what he’s going to do with the puck next by the time he catches it,” Hynes said. “He catches it in stride and then he is in motion.”
That anticipation has elevated the overall tempo of Faber’s game.
“I think the speed with which he’s playing the game, mentally and with his skating and decision making has elevated,” Hynes said.
For Faber, the pairing has become less about spotlight and more about trust. Trusting reads, trusting spacing and trusting that pressure can be turned into advantage.
“It’s hard not to really grow offensively,” Faber said. “Playing with a guy like Quinn.”
The two as a pair have 33 goals this season in 25 games. They rank eighth in the NHL in goals for. The pairs in front of them have played over 20 more games together. They rank first in the NHL in goals for per game and goals for per 60 minutes, according to MoneyPuck.
As the Wild move deeper into the season, the Hughes–Faber pairing no longer feels like an experiment or a short-term spark.
It has become a foundation and one that dictates pace, drives offense and continues to redefine what Minnesota’s blue line can be.
