'It Is My Life, I’m Not Going To Do Anything To Make Someone Else Happy,' Quinn Hughes Comments On Extension Talks With Wild

For the first time since the player exit interviews, Quinn Hughes has commented on his ongoing contract extension discussions with the Minnesota Wild.
Quinn Hughes is currently in Vegas for the North American NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour as one of the Minnesota Wild representatives alongside Matt Boldy.
Hughes has been in the limelight, the talk of the NHL, really, for the past year. With the Vancouver Canucks, there was a high level of certainty that Hughes, their captain at the time, would not re-sign when his contract expired.
As the team struggled and shifted towards a rebuild, Hughes was dealt to the Wild. Upon arriving, he immediately transformed the team and turned them into legit Stanley Cup contenders. The Wild fell short, losing in the second round to the Colorado Avalanche, but Hughes was a standout performer.
The Wild and GM Bill Guerin knew the situation with Hughes, but they felt confident they could re-sign him and weighed the risks if he chose not to.
We have now reached that point. On July 1, 2026, Hughes became eligible to sign an extension with the Wild, but no progress has been made. Reports of him possibly joining his brothers in New Jersey have grown louder, and Guerin has had to publicly address the situation.
Quinn's brother, Jack, had commented on the situation involving Quinn, but for the first time since the player exit interviews, we heard Quinn Hughes' standpoint.
"It is my life," said the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner. "I’m not going to do anything to make someone else happy. Obviously, I like to think of myself as a thoughtful person … I think that everyone’s got to do whatever makes them happy and where the chips fall, they fall."
Hughes went on further to discuss the talk about his contract.
"This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done," Hughes started. "I don't feel backed up against a wall. I'm very thoughtful. I want to make sure I'm taking my time on everything and make sure I'm making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. That's kind of where my head has been at.
"We haven't had that many conversations just because of how I wanted my summer to go in terms of being fresh and resetting and enjoying and training and being around friends and family. As we get going here I'm sure it'll heat up, but I don't feel backed up against a wall where I have to sign before camp."
The 26-year-old is one of the NHL's elite. Not just among defensemen, but Hughes is a true Hart Trophy candidate. He is a shoo-in to produce at above a point-per-game pace, year in and year out, and has the skating and presence to control the flow of the game from the blueline.
That's why it's no surprise that extension talks involving him are so loud and constant. Add the fact that there is a possibility of joining his brothers in New Jersey, and the talks won't end until he either signs an extension or is wearing different threads.
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