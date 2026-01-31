Marc-Andre Fleury Continues To Practice With The Wild

Retired legend Marc-Andre Fleury still dons pads, skating with the Wild and mentoring players, proving he's far from finished on the ice.
Marc-Andre Fleury retired from hockey after the 2024-25 season but that hasn't stopped him from lacing up the skates during the 2025-26 season.
Fleury, 41, retired after playing in 26 games for Minnesota last year and 1,051 career NHL games.
In his last season, Fleury went 14-9-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.
He even started the season off by playing a preseason game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. But has since said he is retired and won't play in the NHL.
That isn't stopping him from strapping the pads on.
The future Hall of Famer has been on the ice many times this year. He has played in alumni games and has regularly been on the ice for practices with the Wild.
Not only has he been to most home games and been shadowing Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, Fleury also will practice with injured players who are in Minnesota when the team is on the road.
A few days ago he actually was on the ice for the Wild's practice and did not look out of place. There is no question he would still be good enough to play.
