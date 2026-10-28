Matt Boldy, Danila Yurov Drop The Gloves As Wild Show Physical Side In Win Over Utah

Minnesota Wild
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images.
Rob Gray-Imagn Images.
Oct 28, 2026 6:49 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 6:49 PM
Matt Boldy and Danila Yurov were among three Wild players who dropped the gloves against Utah, showing a physical side of Minnesota's game in its 3-1 victory.
The Minnesota Wild didn't just finish their 10-day road trip with a 3-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth. They also showed a willingness to stand up for themselves in a physical matchup.
Michael McCarron, Matt Boldy and Danila Yurov all dropped the gloves during the contest, providing a different look at a Minnesota team that has plenty of offensive talent but isn't afraid to get involved physically.
For Boldy, fighting isn't exactly a regular part of his game.
The skilled Wild forward is known far more for his ability to create offense than for dropping his gloves. But against Utah, he found himself in an unfamiliar situation.
"Not something I do too much, but it is what it is, it's part of the game," Boldy said after the victory. "I gave him a little bit of a shot there too, so I probably deserved to be in the fight."
Boldy wasn't the only player stepping outside his usual role.
Yurov, the Wild's young forward, also got involved in a fight, something that caught Boldy's attention.
"I think he's fought before, but not quite as clean as that one was, yeah, I was pretty impressed," Boldy said. "He's a big, strong kid. He plays with emotion too. I think he kind of hides it a little bit, but when he gets going, he's connected to a game, he's so good. It was great that he kind of stood up for himself there."
Yurov's willingness to stand up for himself offered another glimpse of the competitive side of his game.
While much of the attention surrounding the young forward has focused on his offensive potential and development, Boldy's comments highlighted something less obvious about his teammate.
His emotion.
thehockeynews.comBlood, Sweat, and a Whole Lot of Penalties: A Heated Rivalry Ignites as Wild Beat MammothIf there were a theme to Tuesday’s game, it would be a tweak on the old saying. Blood, sweat, and a whole lot of penalties. Between the Utah Mammoth and the Minnesota Wild, there were 17 penalties, three fights, and four goals.
According to Boldy, Yurov might not always show it outwardly, but that competitive edge is an important part of what makes him effective.
The physical response also carried added significance considering the circumstances.
Minnesota was wrapping up a lengthy road trip, having already experienced an emotional victory in Vancouver during Quinn Hughes' return to his former home.
Rather than simply trying to get through the final game before heading home, the Wild matched the physicality of a Utah team that Boldy described as difficult to play against.
"It's a big physical team over there that's really good," Boldy said. "So Mac (Michael McCarron) starts it off with a big fight, and then Yuri (Danila Yurov) too. End of a road trip, 10 days on it, and those guys willing to step up and do the little things. I think it goes a long way for us."
That willingness to compete was something Wild head coach John Hynes emphasized following the victory.
Hynes described the matchup as a test of his team's culture, particularly given the circumstances surrounding the final game of the trip.
"Like I said before the game, it was a culture game; you got to dig in, you gotta be ready to compete the way we can compete and finish this the right way," Hynes said.
The fights weren't the only example of Minnesota's commitment.
Hynes also praised his team's puck management, defensive details and maturity throughout the contest, while Boldy pointed to the importance of doing the little things correctly.
"I think just the willingness to do the little things right, play hard," Boldy said. "It's not always the prettiest or the flashiest, but it gets the job done. When we play that way, it makes us a hard team to play against and a hard team to defend."
For a team with players capable of producing highlight-reel offense, Tuesday's win offered a reminder that not every victory needs to come from skill alone.
Sometimes, it comes from the willingness to compete, defend and stand up for teammates.
And against Utah, even some of Minnesota's most skilled players were willing to drop the gloves.
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