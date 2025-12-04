Minnesota Wild Land Second On THN's Latest Power Rankings

In The Hockey News' latest article on the NHL Power Rankings, the Minnesota Wild moved up five spots.

Minnesota is 15-7-5 and is third in the NHL in points. The Wild are 12-1-2 since November 1st which is second in the NHL in that span behind the 12-0-2 Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild have allowed the fewest goals against per game since Nov, 1. With a 1.60 GA/GP. They also somehow have the second best penalty kill in the league since then.

The PK% is weird considering in October the Wild had a 60.0 percent penalty kill percentage which was 32nd in the league.

Nonetheless, the Wild have completely turned it around and are now second in THN's power rankings.

