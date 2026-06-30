Minnesota Wild Playmaker Mats Zuccarello Set To Hit Free Agency

The veteran winger’s seven-year tenure reaches a sudden crossroads. As the market opens, Minnesota must decide if their legendary playmaker fits into a roster trending toward youth.
When NHL free agency officially opens on Wednesday, July 1, Zuccarello will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since signing with Minnesota in the summer of 2019. Unless the two sides agree to a new contract, he'll be free to sign with any of the league's 32 teams.
Vladimir Tarasenko is also headed to the open market and Marcus Johansson has already signed in Sweden. That leaves the Wild with multiple openings on the wing and a need to add skill to their top-six forward group.
Oh and Bobby Brink was not qulified.
It's a scenario that felt unlikely just a few months ago.
Throughout the season, there appeared to be mutual interest in getting another deal done. Zuccarello has repeatedly called Minnesota home, and the Wild have never hidden how much they value the veteran winger both on and off the ice. But with July 1 arriving and no extension in place, his future is suddenly uncertain.
“It’s going to be hard to see yourself leaving here, for sure,” Zuccarello said after the season. “My family and my girls are growing up here. It feels like home.”
If this is the end, Zuccarello will leave as one of the most impactful free-agent signings in franchise history.
After signing a five-year contract in 2019, the Norwegian winger helped usher in a new era of Wild hockey alongside Kirill Kaprizov. Their chemistry became one of the NHL's best, with Zuccarello's elite vision and passing ability helping unlock Kaprizov's offensive game almost immediately.
Over seven seasons, Zuccarello became far more than just a top-line winger. He developed into one of the team's leaders, a mentor for younger players and a fan favorite whose personality made him one of the most respected players in the locker room.
Even at 38 years old, Zuccarello continued to prove he could still produce offensively. Despite missing time with injury during the 2025-26 season, he remained nearly a point-per-game player and continued to play major minutes alongside Kaprizov.
He recorded 15 goals, 39 assists and 54 points in 59 games this season after missing the first few months with an injury. He recorded two goals, seven assists and nine points in eight playoff games as well.
In his previous nine seasons before coming to Minnesota, Zuccarello had over 60 points just one time. He has recorded over 60 points, three different times with Minnesota and had a career-high 79 point season in 2021-22
The Norwegian star recorded 118 goals, 271 assists and 389 points in 452 career games with the Wild. He is fourth all-time in Wild career assists and first among wingers.
He set a Wild franchise record in 2021-22 for most assists in a single season (55) before Kirill Kaprizov broke it that same season.
The question has never been whether Zuccarello can still play. Instead, it comes down to where he fits into Minnesota's long-term plans.
The Wild are entering a pivotal offseason. Bill Guerin has made it clear the organization wants to get younger while also remaining a Stanley Cup contender. Minnesota has already seen Johansson depart for Sweden, Tarasenko is headed to free agency, and several other roster decisions still need to be made.
While bringing Zuccarello back remains an option, every dollar matters as the Wild continue trying to reshape their roster around Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Matt Boldy and the next wave of young talent.
For the first time since arriving in St. Paul, there is a very real possibility Zuccarello's next game won't be in a Wild sweater.
Of course, free agency doesn't necessarily mean the two sides are finished. Veteran players often test the market before returning to their current club, and Minnesota could still work out a deal after July 1.
But once the market opens, the Wild lose the exclusive opportunity to negotiate with one of the most important players of the past seven seasons.
Whether he returns or signs elsewhere, Wednesday marks the beginning of a new chapter.
And it could also signal the end of one of the most memorable eras of Wild hockey.