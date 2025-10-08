Minnesota Wild Place Forward Nico Sturm On Injured Reserve

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild made a few roster moves on Tuesday as preparation for the 2025-26 season opener on Thursday.

Forwards Mats Zuccarello and Nico Sturm have been placed on the injured reserve (IR) to start the season. Zuccarello has a lower-body injury and will miss the first two months of the season.

Sturm has been battling a back injury all training camp and has pushed through it at times. He played the final preseason game of the year and practiced on Monday. He was on the fourth line during line rushes and looked good.

But the Wild placed him on the season opening IR and recalled center Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild to replace Sturm's spot in the lineup.

