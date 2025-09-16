Minnesota Wild Release New Center Ice Logo For 2025-26 Season

ST. PAUL, Minn - After 25 years of playing home games at the Xcel Energy Center, the Minnesota Wild will now play its home games at Grand Casino Arena.

Not only is there a new name change, but the Wild will be celebrating their 25th anniversary season as a team. It has been 25 years of Minnesota Wild hockey.

So, the Wild painted a new center ice logo.

