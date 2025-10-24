Minnesota Wild Shake Up Lines At Practice Before Game Against Utah

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-4-1) returned home after an abysmal 1-3-1 roadtrip. Minnesota is set to host the Utah Mammoth (6-2-0) on Saturday to kick off a six game homestand.

"We're not where we want to be right now," Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said.

The Wild also play 11 of the next 13 games on home ice. What an important time to be heading home in hopes to change the way they are playing.

"It just comes down to consistency and the willingness to put that game out night in and night out," Wild head coach John Hynes said on what needs to change. "In New York we were extremely competitive and we played to our identity that gave us a chance to win.

"It comes down to willingness to put that game on the ice and the work that it takes to win night in and night out regularly."

On Friday the Wild canned up its bottom-six of the lineup.

Wild Lines 10/24/25

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

Tyler Pitlick - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

Scratched: Ben Jones, Dameon Hunt.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

