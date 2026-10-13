Minnesota Wild Special Teams Off To A Red-Hot Start

Minnesota Wild
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Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 6:14 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 6:14 PM
The Minnesota Wild rank first in the NHL in power-play and penalty-kill percentages, dominating on special teams as they lead the Central Division.
Taking a penalty against the Minnesota Wild right now is a terrible decision, and going on the man advantage practically means almost nothing happening for two minutes.
The Wild are off to a red-hot special teams start, ranking first on the power play and first on the penalty kill.
The Wild have scored seven power-play goals in six games, tying for second in the NHL, but their power-play percentage sits at 41.2 percent, the best in the NHL. Only the Utah Mammoth (40.0 percent) and the Anaheim Ducks (37.5 percent) are within 10 percent.
As for the penalty kill, the Wild have allowed just one goal against. They lead the league in penalty-kill percentage at 95.5 percent. The next two closest teams are the Toronto Maple Leafs (95.0 percent) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (94.1 percent).
Plenty of factors contribute to the teams' success.
On the power play, Quinn Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov have been dynamite. Hughes is off to the best statistical start of his NHL career, posting two goals and nine points in six games. Four of those points have come on the power play.
As for Kaprizov, he's notched six goals and nine points in six games. Two of his goals and four of his points have come on the power play.
The penalty kill has been excellent for several reasons, most notably due to Jesper Wallstedt's play. The 23-year-old has recorded a .933 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average in six games.
“I feel like we’re more predictable to each other, and guys kind of just read off of each other and feel off of each other what we’re supposed to do,” Wallstedt said last week about the team's defensive play. “It’s been working well thus far.”
The relationship between Wallstedt and his players, including shutdown defensemen like Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Olli Maatta, and Zach Bogosian, all of whom are logging big time penalty kill minutes, is why coach John Hynes believes the team has been so successful defensively.
“A lot of it, too, is understanding if there is a breakdown, where’s the shot going to come from,” Hynes said. “Like our 5-on-5 game, we’re trying to get our penalty kill more predictable, so if it’s an up and over and down, he knows if we get beat, this is the option I gotta be ready for.”
The Wild's special teams success has led the franchise to a 4-1-1 start and first place in the Central Division. While it is still early in the season, this level of success, given the injuries the team has faced, is a very positive sign.
The Wild challenge the Winnipeg Jets on the road tonight, looking to extend their Central Division lead and keep the strong special teams play rolling.
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