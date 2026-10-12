Wild Player To Watch: Quinn Hughes Looks To Extend Point Streak Against Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images.
Oct 12, 2026 6:00 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 6:00 PM
Quinn Hughes has recorded seven points in Minnesota’s first five games and enters Monday’s matchup against Vegas riding a five-game point streak.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (3-1-1) returns home Monday night to face the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-0), and defenseman Quinn Hughes will look to continue his impressive start to the 2026-27 season.
Hughes has recorded at least one point in each of Minnesota’s first five games, collecting two goals and five assists for seven points. His five-game point streak is tied for the longest active streak among NHL defensemen entering Monday’s action, alongside Wild captain Jared Spurgeon.
The 26-year-old defenseman has been a significant part of Minnesota’s early offensive production, particularly on the power play, where the Wild have converted on 37.5 percent of their opportunities (6-for-16), tied for the second-best mark in the NHL.
Hughes has also taken on an increased workload following Brock Faber’s injury. In Minnesota’s 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo on Oct. 6, Hughes logged 29:30 of ice time before playing a season-high 32:36 against Tampa Bay two nights later.
Despite the heavy minutes, his offensive production hasn’t slowed down. Hughes recorded a goal and an assist against the Lightning before adding another assist in Minnesota’s 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
Monday’s matchup also presents an opportunity for Hughes to continue his success against Vegas.
In 17 career games against the Golden Knights, Hughes has recorded five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. His 16 points are the third-most among current Wild players against Vegas, trailing Blake Coleman (21) and Joel Eriksson Ek (18).
Beyond his current point streak, Hughes is approaching another significant career milestone.
The former Norris Trophy winner has accumulated 492 points (68 goals, 424 assists) in 512 career NHL games, leaving him just eight points shy of reaching 500.
According to the Wild’s game notes, Hughes could become the second-fastest American-born defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone, trailing only Brian Leetch, who accomplished the feat in 496 games.
Hughes has already made an impact on Minnesota’s franchise record books. Since making his Wild debut on Dec. 14, 2025, he has collected 53 assists and 60 points in 53 games, ranking second among NHL defensemen in both categories during that span.
His presence has also coincided with an offensive improvement for Minnesota. Since Hughes’ debut, the Wild rank seventh in the NHL in goals per game (3.51) and are tied for second in power-play goals with 47.
With Minnesota looking to extend its three-game winning streak against Vegas, Hughes will once again be counted on to generate offense from the blue line.
And with Faber still sidelined, Hughes’ ability to drive play, create scoring opportunities and contribute on the power play will remain especially important as the Wild face one of the Western Conference’s hottest teams.
Wild vs. Golden Knights — October 12, 2026
Game Information
● Puck drop: 7 p.m. CT
● Location: Grand Casino Arena — St. Paul, Minnesota
● Minnesota Wild: 3-1-1 (7 points)
● Vegas Golden Knights: 5-1-0 (10 points)
● Wild starting goalie: Jesper Wallstedt
● Golden Knights starting goalie: TBD
How to Watch
● TV: Wild+
● Play-by-play: Anthony LaPanta
● Color analyst: Ryan Carter
● Reporter: Kevin Gorg
How to Listen
● Radio: KFAN FM 100.3
● Play-by-play: Joe O’Donnell
● Color analyst: Tom Reid
● Studio host: Kevin Falness
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