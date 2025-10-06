Minnesota Wild Trims Training Camp Roster To 27 Players

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Sunday some roster cuts. The training camp roster is now down to 27 players after the following moves.

Forward Hunter Haight and defenseman Matt Kiersted were assigned to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Goaltender Cal Petersen and forward Tyler Pitlick were placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to the AHL. Both players cleared waivers.

The Wild's roster includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. There are three forwards hurt and two defensemen hurt.

Forwards:

Matt Boldy, Yakov Trenin, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Vinnie Hinostroza, Danila Yurov, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Ryan Hartman, Nico Sturm, Marcus Johansson, Vladmir Tarasenko and Kirill Kaprizov.

Defensemen:

Jake Middleton, Brock Faber, Zeev Buium, Zach Bogosian, Jared Spurgeon, Daemon Hunt and David Jiricek.

Goaltenders:

Jesper Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson.

Injured:

Cameron Butler, Michael Milne, Mats Zuccarello (two months), Jonas Brodin (week-to-week) and Stevie Leskovar.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An 8-Year Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

- Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers.

- Wild Sign Filip Gustavsson To A Five-Year Contract Extension.

- Minnesota Wild Release Defenseman Jack Johnson From His Professional Tryout.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out For Two Months With Lower-Body Injury.