Quinn Hughes Joins Rare Company Among NHL’s Most Productive Defensemen

Hughes ties NHL legends, reaching new heights for defenseman assists. His prolific scoring places him alongside hockey's elite blueliners.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The list of defensemen who have consistently produced three-assist games across multiple seasons is short, exclusive, and historically significant.
Quinn Hughes continues to force his way onto it.
With his latest three-assist performance on Saturday against the New York Islanders (25-15-5), Hughes recorded the 29th three-assist game of his career, tying Börje Salming and Larry Murphy for the ninth-most such games by a defenseman in NHL history.
Only eight blueliners have more, a group led by Paul Coffey, followed by Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr, Al MacInnis, Brian Leetch, Denis Potvin, Phil Housley, and Victor Hedman.
That placement alone speaks to longevity and sustained impact, but Hughes’ season has pushed the context further. He has now recorded six three-assist games this year, marking the second time in his career he has reached that total in a single season.
Only four defensemen in NHL history have accomplished that feat multiple times. Coffey, Orr, Bourque, and Hughes.
Even when narrowed to the modern era, the company remains limited.
Since 1995–96, just four defensemen have registered six three-assist games in a season. Roman Josi, Noah Dobson, Chris Pronger, and Hughes, who has now done it twice.
