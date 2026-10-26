Quinn Hughes Scores 500th Career Point In Return To Vancouver

Minnesota Wild
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images.
Bob Frid-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2026 1:55 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 1:55 PM
Quinn Hughes scored his 500th career NHL point in his first return to Vancouver, becoming the second-fastest American-born defenseman to reach the milestone.
Quinn Hughes reached one of the biggest milestones of his NHL career Sunday night, and he did it in the building where it all began.
The Minnesota Wild (8-3-2) defenseman scored his 500th career NHL point in his first game back at Rogers Arena since being traded by the Vancouver Canucks in December. Hughes finished with a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-2 victory over his former team.
With the milestone, Hughes became the second-fastest American-born defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career points, accomplishing the feat in just 520 games.
Only Hall of Fame defenseman Brian Leetch reached the mark faster among American-born blueliners, doing so in 496 games.
Hughes also became the seventh-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone, further establishing himself among the league's most productive defensemen.
But the circumstances surrounding his historic night made the accomplishment even more memorable.
Hughes spent the first six-plus seasons of his NHL career in Vancouver after the Canucks selected him seventh overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. During that time, he developed into one of the NHL's premier offensive defensemen, won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24 and served as Vancouver's captain.
That chapter ended on Dec. 12, 2025, when the Canucks traded Hughes to Minnesota in exchange for Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium and a 2026 first-round draft pick.
Sunday marked his first game back in Vancouver since the blockbuster trade. The reception was mixed.
Hughes was booed throughout the night whenever he touched the puck, although the former Canucks captain received cheers during a first-period video tribute recognizing his accomplishments with the organization.
Despite the emotional circumstances, Hughes delivered one of his most memorable performances of the season.
With Minnesota leading 2-0 in the second period, Hughes scored on the power play at 12:55 after moving behind the Vancouver net and finding Joel Eriksson Ek in front.
Eriksson Ek's initial attempt was stopped, but Hughes continued around the net and finished the rebound to extend Minnesota's lead to three goals.
The goal was his third of the season and the 500th point of his NHL career.
Hughes added another point early in the third period when he sent Kirill Kaprizov in alone on a breakaway. Kaprizov converted for his NHL-leading 13th goal of the season, giving Hughes his 501st career point.
The 27-year-old now has 69 goals and 432 assists in 520 career NHL games.
For Hughes, returning to Vancouver also meant revisiting the organization and fanbase that helped shape his career.
"The passion with the fanbase is what makes it special to play here," Hughes told reporters in Vancouver following the game. "So for me, it was cool to be back here, and exciting. And I'm glad we got the win."
Hughes has continued producing at an elite offensive pace since joining Minnesota.
Through the Wild's first 13 games of the 2026-27 season, he has recorded three goals and 13 assists for 16 points. He has registered at least one point in 11 of those 13 contests.
Minnesota improved to 8-3-2 with Sunday's victory, completing a successful back-to-back after defeating the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Saturday.
Hughes left Vancouver with another milestone to add to his already impressive career.
And while his first return to Rogers Arena came wearing a different sweater, it was another reminder of the offensive talent that made him one of the most accomplished defensemen in Canucks history.
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