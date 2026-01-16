‘To Be Honest, I’m Not Sure Who’s Going To Travel’: Eriksson Ek, Bogosian Uncertain For Trip

Injuries cloud Minnesota's upcoming road trip. Key players' travel status remains uncertain as the team faces tough competition.
ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (26-13-9) fell 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets (19-22-5) to end a three-game homestand that included three losses and just one point.
The Wild are set for a three-game road trip that starts against the Buffalo Sabres who is 15-2-0 in its last 17 games.
On Thursday morning, forward Joel Eriksson Ek was on the ice skating with the Wild's skating coach. After morning skate Wild head coach John Hynes said he anticipates that Eriksson Ek would join the Wild for the road trip.
He also said Zach Bogosian was a possibility to go. Both have been out with lower-body injuries.
So, there will be no time for Bogosian to skate. Or either of the two for that matter.
“To be honest, I’m not sure who’s going to travel," Hynes said after the game. "So, I’m not sure if Bogo or Ek will travel, and we’ll see about the D and I have to figure out if anything happened tonight. There’s a lot of things up in the air moving forward for the trip.”
After Eriksson Ek's skate on Thursday morning Hynes made it seem like he would for sure go on the trip and play. That has changed.
So, did something changed from Thursday morning?
“Yeah. As usual," Hynes said postgame. "As usual.”
