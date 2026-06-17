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Wild Center Target Switches Agencies Ahead Of Potentially Eventful Offseason

Dylan Loucks
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Vincent Trocheck’s shift to CAA Sports ignites trade speculation as the Minnesota Wild prioritize a veteran top-six center to bolster their roster for a pivotal offseason.

The Minnesota Wild's search for help down the middle may have just received another intriguing development.

NHL insider Darren Dreger reported Wednesday that New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck has hired Pat Brisson and CAA Sports to represent him moving forward.

While changing agents doesn't automatically mean a trade is imminent, the timing is noteworthy given the speculation surrounding Trocheck's future in New York.

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Dreger added that Trocheck was the subject of trade discussions leading up to the deadline and that "lots of teams" remain interested. The move is expected to fuel even more speculation as the offseason unfolds.

For Wild fans, Trocheck's name is a familiar one.

Minnesota was reportedly among the teams that expressed interest in the veteran center ahead of the trade deadline.

Ultimately, the Rangers elected to keep Trocheck. The Wild's interest underscored Bill Guerin's desire to add another impact center behind Joel Eriksson Ek.

That need has not changed.

The Wild continue to be linked to several top-six centers this offseason, including Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, but Trocheck may represent a more realistic trade target.

The 32-year-old remains one of the league's most reliable two-way centers, capable of contributing offensively while playing the type of hard, competitive game that Guerin has consistently valued.

Trocheck is also signed until 2029 at a very friendly $5.625 million, giving any acquiring team certainty at one of hockey's most difficult positions to fill.

An agent change alone does not guarantee Trocheck will be moved, but it does add another layer to a situation that was already generating attention around the league.

If the Rangers decide to revisit trade conversations this summer, don't be surprised if the Wild are among the teams checking in once again.

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