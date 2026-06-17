Wild Center Target Switches Agencies Ahead Of Potentially Eventful Offseason

Dreger added that Trocheck was the subject of trade discussions leading up to the deadline and that "lots of teams" remain interested. The move is expected to fuel even more speculation as the offseason unfolds.
For Wild fans, Trocheck's name is a familiar one.
Minnesota was reportedly among the teams that expressed interest in the veteran center ahead of the trade deadline.
Ultimately, the Rangers elected to keep Trocheck. The Wild's interest underscored Bill Guerin's desire to add another impact center behind Joel Eriksson Ek.
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