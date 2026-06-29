Wild Name Stu Bickel As AHL's Iowa Wild Head Coach

Former defenseman Stu Bickel returns home to ignite a winning culture and bridge the development gap for Minnesota’s top prospects following three straight Calder Cup Finals appearances.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Stu Bickel is coming home.
The Minnesota Wild officially announced Monday that they have hired the former Wild defenseman as the new head coach of the AHL's Iowa Wild, replacing Greg Cronin behind the bench.
Bickel arrives after spending the past five seasons as an assistant coach in the American Hockey League and now takes over a franchise looking to turn the page after several disappointing seasons.
For Minnesota, the hire is about more than bringing in a familiar face. It's about finding a coach who can help develop the organization's next wave of NHL talent.
"His ties to both Iowa and Minnesota make him an outstanding fit for our organization," Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks said in a statement. "He brings valuable experience from his playing career and has been part of successful teams as an assistant coach. We believe he's ready for this opportunity and will establish a strong, winning culture in our locker room."
The 39-year-old Chanhassen native spent the last four seasons with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, helping the club become one of the AHL's premier organizations.
During his five years as an AHL assistant coach, including one season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, every team he worked with qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs, while Coachella Valley reached three consecutive Calder Cup Finals from 2022-24.
Before jumping to professional coaching, Bickel spent two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota before serving as head coach and assistant general manager of the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians during the 2020-21 season.
His ties to the organization run even deeper.
Bickel played 76 NHL games between the New York Rangers and the Wild during his professional career, suiting up for Minnesota during the 2014-15 season. He also has extensive experience in Iowa, beginning his pro career with the Iowa Chops in 2008 before returning later in his career to play for the Iowa Wild.
That familiarity with both the organization and the state could prove valuable as he works with many of Minnesota's top prospects.
The coaching change comes at an important time for Iowa. The Wild's AHL affiliate has struggled to produce consistent results in recent seasons, missing the playoffs while cycling through multiple head coaches.
More importantly, Minnesota has been searching for improved player development as several of its top prospects prepare to make the jump to the NHL.
With prospects expected to play major roles in the coming years, Bickel's primary responsibility won't simply be winning games in Des Moines. His biggest assignment will be preparing players to contribute in St. Paul.
If he can build the winning culture Iowa has been searching for while accelerating prospect development, the Wild may have found the right coach at exactly the right time.
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