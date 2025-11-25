Wild Place Forward Vinnie Hinostroza On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild has been battling injuries as of late. In a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Wild lost another forward to an injury.

Vinnie Hinostroza, who has been playing top nine minutes all season, left the Penguins game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

After the game Wild head coach John Hynes said he would be out for a while but he did not have more of an update than that.

At practice back home on Tuesday, Hynes said Hinostroza will miss four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Emerging rookie brilliance forces the Wild's hand, creating a dynamic tandem that will share net duties going forward.

