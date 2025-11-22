Wild's Vinnie Hinostroza Exits Pittsburgh Game With Injury

The Minnesota Wild (11-7-4) just got Zach Bogosian back and is about to get Nico Sturm back in the next few days. But on Friday, the Wild lost another forward to an injury.

Already without Marco Rossi, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Hartman and Sturm, Vinnie Hinostroza got hurt in the second period.

Hinostroza, 31, has two goals and five points in 22 games this year. He has played in every game this season but will now be out for a while.

It was a bit of an awkward play. Hinostroza went to the boards with Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves and went to play the puck. He was hit into the boards and fell on his backside.

"Yeah. I think he's going to be out a little bit," Wild head coach John Hynes said after the game on Friday. "We're going to send him home from the trip. We will see where he goes from there."

