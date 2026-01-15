Wild Place Jonas Brodin On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week

Jonas Brodin was also placed on the injured reserve (IR) and Carson Lambos was recalled on Thursday.
Brodin, 32, did not get hurt in the Wild's last game. Head coach John Hynes said this has been building up. It is the same injury that caused him to miss a few games in December.
The veteran defensemen was named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster earlier. Hynes said he wouldn't go as far as saying his Olympics chances are in jeopardy.
But resting may be the smart option for Brodin who has battled a lot of injuries the last couple of seasons.
He is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
