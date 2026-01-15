Logo
Wild Place Jonas Brodin On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week

Veteran defenseman Jonas Brodin faces a week-to-week absence with a lower-body injury, impacting the Wild's blue line.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (26-12-9) is set to host the Winnipeg Jets (18-22-5) tonight before going back on the road.

A few changes will be made for tonights game.

Defenseman Matt Kiersted was recently sent down and David Spacek was recalled by the Wild on Wednesday and will make his NHL Debut tonight.

Jonas Brodin was also placed on the injured reserve (IR) and Carson Lambos was recalled on Thursday.

Brodin, 32, did not get hurt in the Wild's last game. Head coach John Hynes said this has been building up. It is the same injury that caused him to miss a few games in December.

The veteran defensemen was named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster earlier. Hynes said he wouldn't go as far as saying his Olympics chances are in jeopardy.

But resting may be the smart option for Brodin who has battled a lot of injuries the last couple of seasons.

He is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

