Wild Place Star Winger Matt Boldy On The Injured Reserve

Dylan Loucks
3h
Star winger Matt Boldy sidelined. The Wild face a tough road trip missing their goal-scoring leader, impacting their offense significantly.

ST. PAUL, Minn - After going 0-2-1 during a three-game homestand the Minnesota Wild (26-13-9) are set to begin a three-game road trip that starts against the Buffalo Sabres who is 15-2-0 in its last 17 games.

Then a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens to end the trip.

The Wild made a flurry of roster moves on Friday.

After playing over 19 minutes last night, the Wild placed Matt Boldy on the Injured Reserve (IR). He will miss the nest four games, at least.

He now joins Jonas Brodin, Zach Bogosian and Joel Eriksson Ek, who was just placed, on the IR.

Boldy, 24, is tied with Jason Robertson for the third-most goals in the NHL with 27. He is one point behind Kirill Kaprizov (52) for the team-lead in points.

He had 27 goals in 82 games last year and has that same mark in just 48 games this year.

Nonetheless, this is a massive loss for the Wild. None of the four guys mentioned, will join the Wild for this road trip.

