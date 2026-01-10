Wild Recall Ben Jones From Iowa Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (26-11-8) is back home to host the New York Islanders (24-15-5).

In the Wild's win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, forward Joel Eriksson Ek left with an injury.

In addition, the Wild have recalled forward Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild from the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jones, 26, has played in 20 games this year for the Wild. He has zero points and 47 hits. In 48 career NHL games, Jones has zero points and 102 hits.

