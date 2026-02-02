Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild Recall Goaltender Cal Petersen Under Emergency Conditions cover image

Wild Recall Goaltender Cal Petersen Under Emergency Conditions

Illness sidelines Wallstedt. Cal Petersen rushed to St. Paul on emergency recall, ready to backstop the Wild tonight if needed.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (32-14-10) made a roster move on Monday morning before its game against the Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7).

Goaltender Cal Petersen was on the ice and was recalled from Iowa under emergency conditions. 

Petersen, 31, has played in 17 starts with Iowa this season and is 4-13-0 with a 2.82 goal-against average (GAA), a .897 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts.

After a great game agains the Edmonton Oilers, Jepser Wallstedt is sick. If he cannot backup tonight, Petersen will.

The Minnesota Wild aren't pursuing a trade for star winger Artemi Panarin, squashing recent rumors and trade speculation.

