Wild Recall Goaltender Cal Petersen Under Emergency Conditions

Goaltender Cal Petersen was on the ice and was recalled from Iowa under emergency conditions.
Petersen, 31, has played in 17 starts with Iowa this season and is 4-13-0 with a 2.82 goal-against average (GAA), a .897 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts.
After a great game agains the Edmonton Oilers, Jepser Wallstedt is sick. If he cannot backup tonight, Petersen will.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.