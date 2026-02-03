Wild's Daemon Hunt Exits Game Against Canadiens With Scary Injury

Daemon Hunt takes a scary high shot, forcing him from the game. The Wild's injury woes continue as a key player exits vs. Montreal.
ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild got defenseman Zach Bogosian back into the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.
But Jesper Wallstedt and Marcus Foligno did not play. Both were out with an illness as the Wild have had a sickbug run through the team.
Despite all of that, the Wild lost another player. This time to an injury.
Daemon Hunt, who has been playing very well recently, got hit with an Ivan Demidov shot up high.
The shot deflected up the stick of Hunt and went straight into his neck and the referees instantly blew the whistle.
Hunt, 23, got helped off the ice by referee Chris Schlenker and went down to the dressing room. He has five assists, 34 blocked shots and 15 hits in 24 games this season.
**We will update this story as we know more.**
Update: Wild head coach John Hynes said he anticipates Hunt to be OK. Sounds like he should be okay for Wednesday's game.
